Ziktalk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.10 Million (ZIK)

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Ziktalk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ziktalk has a market cap of $68.10 million and $1.38 million worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ziktalk has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00780824 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ziktalk Coin Profile
Ziktalk’s total supply is 9,947,306,353 coins and its circulating supply is 9,147,306,353 coins. Ziktalk’s official website is www.ziktalk.com. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ziktalk Coin Trading
