ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Plans Dividend Increase – $4.75 Per Share

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 4.75 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 7.6 %

ZIM opened at $51.46 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 207.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 187,124 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,823.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 202,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after buying an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

