ZINC (ZINC) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $3,277.31 and approximately $19.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

