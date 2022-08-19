ZoidPay (ZPAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $135,682.00

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ZoidPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZoidPay has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. ZoidPay has a market cap of $46.08 million and approximately $135,682.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00780824 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ZoidPay Profile
ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.
ZoidPay Coin Trading
