Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $220.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.53.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $175.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.75. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.