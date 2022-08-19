ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.70.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
ZTO opened at $26.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $34.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
