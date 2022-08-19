Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $28.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.13.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Stock Up 0.3 %

About Zymeworks

NYSE ZYME opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $371.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.