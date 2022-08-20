127,871 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 536.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MQ. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

