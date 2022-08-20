15,910 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Acquired by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.31 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

