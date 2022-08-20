1,848 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $156.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

