1irstcoin (FST) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 913.2% higher against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $14.31 million and approximately $8,588.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00065856 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

