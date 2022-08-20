1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.52.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. On average, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

