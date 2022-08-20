1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.46.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
1Life Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.52.
Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
