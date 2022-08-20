22,797 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Bought by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,797 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after buying an additional 863,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after buying an additional 648,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after buying an additional 553,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,516. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

