25,650 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 108,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 41.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 35.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 123,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,620,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,567,702. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

