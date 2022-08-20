2,600 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

