2crazyNFT Price Hits $0.0022 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $334,775.32 and approximately $85,306.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002110 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00786548 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
2crazyNFT Coin Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
