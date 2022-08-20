33,128 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,705,000. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 3.4% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $328.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $283.72 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

