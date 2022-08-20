360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

360 DigiTech Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.38 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after acquiring an additional 299,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

