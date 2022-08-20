3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 411,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 173,632 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,713,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,315. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $197.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

