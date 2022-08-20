3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of 3M worth $78,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $186,687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 784.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 675,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,580,000 after purchasing an additional 599,174 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 15,696.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 460,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.20. 12,713,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,315. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

