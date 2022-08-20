41,347 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,411,000 after acquiring an additional 508,200 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,538,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

