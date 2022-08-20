46,445 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after buying an additional 87,189 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.