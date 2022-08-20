4,692 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period.

AVDE traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 321,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $65.79.

