4,775 Shares in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Purchased by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WeWork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WeWork Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of WE opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. WeWork Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $14.97.
Insider Activity at WeWork
In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 50,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,204.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WE shares. UBS Group began coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
About WeWork
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
