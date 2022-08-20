520 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 37,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $440.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

