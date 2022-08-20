7,799 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.81.

NYSE HCA opened at $215.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.12 and its 200 day moving average is $221.50. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

