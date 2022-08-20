888 (LON:888) PT Lowered to GBX 296

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

888 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.47) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 539.43 ($6.52).

888 Trading Down 1.9 %

LON 888 opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The firm has a market cap of £665.93 million and a PE ratio of 994.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.66. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 131.40 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($5.97).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

