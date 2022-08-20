Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $84,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $110.06. 5,092,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

