Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,104 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $110.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.77.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

