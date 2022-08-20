AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $141.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $250.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

