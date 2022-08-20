AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 5.7%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. 80,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,120,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of -1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 54,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at $446,750,800.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

