Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,155 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $97,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 679.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 56,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 49,123 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Accenture by 18.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 310,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,624,000 after buying an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 127.5% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,595,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $315.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.28 and its 200-day moving average is $306.93. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

