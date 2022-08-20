Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARAY. B. Riley began coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Accuray from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Accuray Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Accuray has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.70 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

