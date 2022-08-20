Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 85,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

