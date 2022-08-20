Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,605.98

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $208,605.98 and $107.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,985,775 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

