Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on Acutus Medical to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.01. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 562.64%.

In related news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

