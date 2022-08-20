Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,216 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 60,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Adobe by 12.4% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 165,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,665,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 24.6% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 2,268.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,709 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Adobe by 12.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $425.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.51. The stock has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

