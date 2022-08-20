ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Trading 0.1% Higher

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €18.25 ($18.62) and last traded at €18.14 ($18.51). 18,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.12 ($18.49).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($16.84) price target on shares of ADVA Optical Networking in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.29 and its 200-day moving average is €16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

