Advisor OS LLC Buys 143 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:TDY opened at $397.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

