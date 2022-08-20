Advisor OS LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

