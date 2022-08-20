Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QCOM stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

