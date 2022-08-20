Advisor OS LLC Invests $527,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,511,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6,139.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 386,548 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $14,666,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 213.4% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 382,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 260,595 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

