Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

Cummins stock opened at $228.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.78.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.