Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $322.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

