AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Trading Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.41. Approximately 1,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS)
