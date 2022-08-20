Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $2,548,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.70. 932,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

