AirNFTs 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,241.00 (AIRT)

AirNFTs (AIRT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. AirNFTs has a market cap of $435,504.89 and $1,241.00 worth of AirNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirNFTs has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

About AirNFTs

AIRT is a coin. AirNFTs’ total supply is 886,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,040,000 coins. AirNFTs’ official Twitter account is @AircraftCompany.

AirNFTs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aircraft is a blockchain based eco-system, the main mission is to expand the boundaries of cryptocurrency influence in the whole world and to ensure the availability of cryptocurrency payments. Aircraft Blockchain was designed to solve such financial and tourism problems as frauds, charge-back, overbooking, reservation mistakes and low quality of provided services. “

