Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT Lowered to $40.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at $15,462,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth $13,102,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.