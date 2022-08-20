Alchemist (MIST) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.39 Million

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Alchemist has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Alchemist has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $276,078.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemist coin can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00014037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars.

