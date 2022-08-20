Alchemy Pay Market Cap Reaches $73.46 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $73.46 million and $38.05 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00299492 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00114514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00074503 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

